Investigation into gas odor in Hamilton and Marion Co.

Authorities are investigating the smell of natural gas in the air in the Carmel area as well as in Northern Marion County.

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency says gas monitors have been used and there was no natural gas reading found.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office officials say they believe this is mercaptan gas, which is a gas additive. Mercaptan gas is very pungent.

Emergency officials say mercaptan in this form is not deadly to humans or animals. However, the gas can be an irritant.

If you feel like you have been exposed to mercaptan gas, you should immediately move to a well-ventilated area and call 911 if you experience nausea, eye irritation, difficulty breathing or irritated skin.