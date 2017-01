LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. -- One year ago, the principal of Amy Beverland Elementary School jumped in front of a bus and saved the lives of two children. Thursday, flags flew at half-staff at Lawrence Township schools in honor of Susan Jordan.

On January 26, 2016, a school bus lurched forward over a curb in the parking lot of Amy Beverland as children were being dismissed for the day.

Jordan pushed two 10-year-olds out of the way before she was struck and killed.

She had been a principal for 22 years.

According to the school's Facebook page, Jordan's family and the Amy Beverland community decided not to have a public observance.

Governor Holcomb did give his support for district facilities to fly flags at half-staff "as a symbol of solidarity in the Lawrence Township community."

