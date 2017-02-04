11-year-old severely burned during explosion in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A child was severely burned during an explosion near Markleville Saturday morning.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the explosion happened in the 7000 block of South 25 E. around 11 a.m.

The 11-year-old boy was burned while attempting to light a gas heater located inside a homemade kennel, according to preliminary reports. The heater was enclosed for some of the family’s pets.

Deputies and officers from the Adams Township Fire Department said the status of the investigation is not criminal at this point. They plan to gather evidence to support witness statements.

Mellinger said other family members were approximately 100 yards away from the kennel during the explosion.

The boy was life lined to Riley Children’s Hospital around noon. There is no word on his condition.