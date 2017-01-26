14 places in Indianapolis to get your taxes done for free

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's that time of year again - tax season. It is loved by many and dreaded by others.

It requires you to gather all of your important documents, spend sometimes hours waiting for your taxes to be completed, and not to mention, the money forked over to have the service done.

For those looking for tax assistance, United Way of Central Indiana and AARP offer dozens of places around Indianapolis where you can file taxes free of charge for those who earned less than $65,000 in 2016.

Some services start Jan. 25, while others are offered in February.

Here are 14 places you can get your taxes done for free in Indianapolis:

John H. Boner Center: Free tax preparation is available Jan. 25 through April 15 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Services are also offered Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Those utilizing the service must have earned less than $64,000 in 2016.

More information can be found here.

Shepherd Community Center: The center is now accepting appointments for their free tax preparation program, that will begin Feb. 4. The service will be offered Monday nights and Saturday mornings. Those looking to use the service must have earned less than $65,000 in 2016. To make an appointment, call (317) 375-0203.

Hawthorne Community Center: Services are available Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. by appointment only. To set up an appointment, call (317) 637-4312.

Citizens Energy Group: Tax preparation services will be offered by appointment only on Thursdays and Saturdays at Citizens' headquarters in downtown Indianapolis. Citizens is not able to help those with a home-based business. To schedule an appointment, call (317) 924-3311.

Holy Angels Church: Free tax preparation services are available the following Saturdays: Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 4 and March 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Call (317) 559-5763.

Goodwill of Central Indiana: Services are available by appointment only on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Call (317) 524-4313 for more information.

Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center: Appointments are welcome to be scheduled Mondays from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. No walk-ins are allowed. Call (317) 293-2600 for more information.

PACE: Services offered the following Thursdays – Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 9 and March 23 at 6 p.m. If you’d like to drop off your items, you may do so April 6 or April 13 between 2-6 p.m. Call (317) 612-6800 for details.

Indianapolis Urban League: By appointment only on the following Mondays – Feb. 13, Feb. 27, March 13 and March 27 from 1 – 4 p.m. Call (317) 693-9603 to set up an appointment.

Broad Ripple Park: By appointment only on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Call (317) 327-7161 for an appointment.

Martin University: By appointment only on Feb. 7 and Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Feb. 16, March 2, and March 16, March 30 from 3-7 p.m. Call (317) 822-3489 for details.

Beech Grove Senior Center: No appointment is required for the following tax preparation service dates: Feb. 1- April 18

Speedway Library: Appointments can be made at the library desk from Feb. 1 – April 18. Call (317) 243-8959 for more information.

Lawrence Community Center: Services are offered every Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 to April 18. Call (317) 549-4836 to set up an appointment.