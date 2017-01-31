16-year-old struck by vehicle, in serious condition

Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- A 16-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Indianapolis' northwest side.
The teen was struck around 6:15 a.m., near the intersection of 62nd Street and Zionsville Road.
Police say he was taken to St. Vincent.
The person who was driving the vehicle that struck him is cooperating with police.
