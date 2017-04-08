177 arrest warrants issued for 62 Bloomington minors in connection with fake IDs, underage drinking

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Dozens of arrest warrants were issued for Bloomington teens in connection with a large number of fake IDs and underage drinking in the city.

Excise officers issued 177 warrants for 62 teens on Friday.

Most of the warrants were because the minors used fake identification to attempt to gain entry into the Bluebird Nightclub on Walnut Street over the past three weekends.

Excise officers along with Bluebird’s management began investigating after they received multiple complaints that juveniles were using false IDs to get into the club.

Superintendent Matt Strittmatter said, “The use of false identification by minors in the attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages or to gain entry into an establishment is a common practice, especially in and around college towns. Excise officers often work cooperatively with the establishments in Bloomington, as well as other areas in the state, to help educate their employees in false identification detection.”

The charges were as follows:

146 False ID charges

18 Minor in Possession/Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages charges

12 Minor Entering a Tavern charges

Police said minors are purchasing fake identifications on the internet from overseas manufacturers. Those ID’s often have the juvenile’s real name and photograph, but incorrect birthdate.

Businesses can detect these false IDs if they are inspected properly for things such as a lack of security features, low quality photos and flawed lamination.