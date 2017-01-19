2017 Red Bull Air Race Indianapolis dates announced; tickets now available

INDIANAPOLIS -- After a successful first year in Indianapolis, the Red Bull Air Race is returning to the Circle City and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2017.

The 2017 race will be Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.

The race calendar covers eight months and eight different locations, including Abu Dhabi, UAE, San Diego, Chiba, Japan and Kazan, Russia. The final race for the championship will be held in Indianapolis.

In the race, the pilots have to navigate around laps of balloon pylons.

IMS officials said more than 50,000 people attended last year's events.

WATCH | IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi races airplane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

"IMS is where the biggest names in motorsports come to produce epic moments and make sporting history," Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said in a release. "Aviation is in our DNA, and we're honored to host the season finale at the very same venue where the Wright Brothers once flew. Indy embraced the Air Race pilots and teams in 2016 and our fans will be even more excited to see a global champion crowned in 2017."

If you missed the race and want to see what all the fuss was about (or want to relive it), Red Bull posted a 360-degree video of a couple laps of the course.

If the video below won't load, click here.