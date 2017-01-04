4 injured after bus, car crash on northeast side

Matt McKinney
9:52 AM, Jan 4, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- Four people were hospitalized after a bus and a car crashed Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' northeast side.

The crash happened near the intersection of 30th Street and Arlington Avenue, around 8:45 a.m.

Police say all the injuries were minor. 

Both drivers and one passenger in each vehicle were injured.

