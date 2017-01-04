4 injured after bus, car crash on northeast side

Clear
HI: 25°
LO: 15°
HI: 20°
LO: 14°
HI: 17°
LO: 7°
INDIANAPOLIS -- Four people were hospitalized after a bus and a car crashed Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' northeast side.
The crash happened near the intersection of 30th Street and Arlington Avenue, around 8:45 a.m.
Police say all the injuries were minor.
Both drivers and one passenger in each vehicle were injured.
