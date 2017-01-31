$4.5 million winning Hoosier Lottery ticket sold in Indianapolis, do you have it?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Someone in Indiana is likely a multi-millionaire, but they’re running out of time to claim their prize.

A $4.5 million jackpot Hoosier Lotto winning ticket was purchased in Indianapolis for the drawing on August 17, 2016. But so far, no one has come forward to claim it.

The ticket, which matched all six numbers, was purchased at Marsh Supermarket located at 1435 W. 86th St.

The winning numbers from that day were: 16-17-19-22-43-44

The person who has the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. EST on February 13, 2017, to claim their prize.

If you have the winning ticket, sign the back immediately and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

All Hoosier Lottery prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.