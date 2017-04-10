6 tips for finding success in liquidation sales

INDIANAPOLIS -- Get your wallets ready. hhgregg is liquidating all of its assets and closing its stores.

The liquidation is expected to last several weeks. Customers can find discounts of up to 30 percent off, an hhgregg representative said.

But before you dive in too deep, we have some tips to make sure you get the best deal in the liquidation sales.

Don't assume everything is a bargain

According to the Better Business Bureau, make sure what you're getting actually is on sale. A few years ago, the BBB issued a warning to be on the alert. The "sales" are often actually marked up from regular prices.

Check the item thoroughly

The worst thing to happen in one of these sales would be for the item to not work and by the time you realize it, the store is closed. According to bankrate.com, the people at liquidations aren't looking for the best fits. They're looking to sell product quickly.

Pay with a credit card

If something goes wrong, odds are you won't be able to return what you bought at the sale. If you pay with a credit card, you'll get an extra layer of protection that you wouldn't get if you pay by cash or check.

Come back later

Don't be afraid to say no. CalCPA.org says you might find the item you want at a cheaper price if you don't buy it right away and come back in a few days.

Don't be tempted

Just because an item has a big percentage off sign, doesn't mean it's a good deal for you. You may not even need the item. Have a list of possible items before you get to the store.

Try to get the best deals

This one may seem self-explanatory, but if you can get a better deal, you should do it. This means asking what the lowest price the seller can offer. Remember, it doesn't hurt to ask. It also helps to come armed with competitors' prices, a spokesperson from pricegrabber.com said.

