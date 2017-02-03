A 170 year auto legacy comes to an end; the "sisters of savings" sell their family business

NOBLESVILLE -- Whether you like them or not, you’ve probably heard the “sisters of savings” ads on the radio.

The women behind the voices, sisters Courtney Cole and Monica Peck, were sixth generation owners of Hare Chevrolet in Noblesville. The sisters bought the business from their parents.

“Courtney and I are the sixth generations of the business so in our lifetime we saw our grandfather run it and then our father was a dealer for a number of years,” said Monica.

The sisters had a few offers, but when a business has been in your family for 170 years, selling isn’t something you think about. Until it is – and that moment came after Courtney was diagnosed with cancer.

“I actually have stage 4 now, but I still feel good about things. I got a pill that I take every day that does some phenomenal things and you just, you’re not as able to do anything, and I started relying heavily on Monica,” said Courtney.

The sister’s sold their business to Asbury Automotive Group last week. The new owners plan to keep the name, the workers and pretty much everything the same.

So don’t expect too many changes in the near future – and as for the radio ads? The sisters say they plan to keep doing them for the company for at least the next five years.

