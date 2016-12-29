Abused dog 'Baby' needs home after nearly two years at animal shelter

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A dog welcomed to the Madison County Humane Society is in need of a loving family after suffering abuse years ago.

Baby and her three puppies were found in the middle of a corn field more than a year-and-a-half ago and brought to the shelter.

Baby’s puppies were adopted once they were of age, but Baby is still looking for a place to call her own.

Once arriving to the shelter, Baby was less than thrilled as the environment included new people and a new routine, but she eventually warmed up, according to those at the shelter.

Shelter Manager Nikki Sanchez said Baby is one of the sweetest dogs she ever met and is very loyal despite her troubling past.

Eight months after being brought to the shelter, a woman told staff that Baby was her dog when she was younger. She also said Baby was physically abused – hit and kicked – by her father figure during this time.

Staff at the Madison County Humane Society said they then realized why Baby dropped her head every time someone came near her. The woman showed the staff a side of Baby’s mouth where her teeth were knocked out.

“This is just her pit stop,” said Sanchez. “We're begging for a happy ending to Baby's story. She would love a home where she could cuddle up on a couch or dog bed. She wants to be the center of your world and in return she will give you all the love she has.”

If you know someone interested in welcoming Baby into their home, call the Madison County Humane Society at (765) 644-6484.