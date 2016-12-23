AED saves man's life, turns into holiday gift

INDIANAPOLIS – A man’s life was saved in April after he collapsed on the basketball court at a gym on Indy’s north side. He is now making efforts to save the lives of others.

In early April, 62-year-old Michael Gradeless, was playing basketball with a group when he collapsed on the court. Thanks to gym employees, his life was saved after they used a combination of CPR and an AED.

"He was gone, he was gone," said Elizabeth Price, sales manager at the gym. "When you're looking at someone who's down like this, it occurs to you, they may never wake up, and you're the one who's going to be the chance they have."

Price and one of the gym’s trainers, Derek Kunzman, helped Gradeless regain a pulse before paramedics arrived.

RELATED | Gym staff credited with saving man's life

Today Gradeless’ business group, BNI, is gifting an AED to Force Barbell in Fishers, as they are in need of a new one. The owner Tyler Miller works with a wide range of athletes at Force Barbell.

The donation will save the business at least $1,000.

“I was ecstatic, I was honored, it was very touching to me to think we were deserving of that,” said Miller. “It's always good to have around, but man you don't ever want to be in a situation where you have to use it.”

Gradeless thanks the gym staff and the AED for saving his life in April.

“You can call it a miracle. It's a modern day miracle,” he said who is now healthy and back in the gym.

Indiana law requires heal clubs to have an AED available.