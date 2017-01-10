Allegiant announces new flights from Indy to Texas, Florida

INDIANAPOLIS -- Adding to the list of airlines increasing non-stop flights out of Indianapolis, Allegiant announced new flights to Austin, Texas and Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Tuesday.

Both new flights will operate twice a week, once the service begins.

The Austin route is via the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Year-round service for the flight begins May 19.

The Destin/Fort Walton Beach is via the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. The seasonal flight begins May 26.

"These flights are highly valuable to the Indianapolis market, particularly with direct reach into Austin," said Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director. "Austin is one of our top five unserved destinations, and the Allegiant flight will give Indianapolis not only new access to the Central Texas region, but will expand our reach into the western United States."

Last week, Southwest Airlines announced new flights to San Diego and Newark, New Jersey.

PREVIOUS | Southwest adds nonstop flights to San Diego, Newark

.