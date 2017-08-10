Amber Alert canceled, missing Fort Wayne 2-year-old dropped off at restaurant unharmed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing Fort Wayne 2-year-old who was abducted early Thursday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says Adayah Renee Bratton was dropped off at a restaurant unharmed.

The man accused of taking her, Channing Scott, remains at large. Scott is a 46-year-old black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white gym shoes.

He may be driving a red 2011 Hyundai Accent with Indiana license plate VKZ918.

If you have any information on Channing Scott's whereabouts, contact Fort Wayne Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.