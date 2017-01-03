Brothers abducted from southern Johnson County found safe

Police are still looking for their father

Audra Levy
8:21 PM, Jan 2, 2017
Police are still looking for the father of two boys who say they abducted the 6 and 10-year-old in Johnson County Monday.

Police in Prince's Lakes in southern Johnson County have issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Zeke Rader and 10-year-old Avery Rader

The is the man police are looking for in connection with the Amber Alert out of Johnson County. John Rader is the father of the two missing boys but he does not have legal custody

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. -- Two boys, ages 6 and 10, have been found safe after police say they were abducted by their biological father Monday night.

Police say 40-year-old John Rader took his sons from Prince's Lakes in southern Johnson County around 4:15 p.m. Rader does not have custody of the boys.

Authorities tracked Rader's phone to his friend's house in Brown County. They say Rader dropped 6-year-old Zeke and 10-year-old Avery off there and left. 

A woman was leaving to take the kids back to their grandparents when police arrived.

Authorities say they believe her story and she is not in trouble. However, the man lied and said the boys were his so he will face charges for interfering with an investigation.

The boys were reunited with their grandparents at the Prince's Lakes police station.

Their father is still missing. Police say John Rader has an extensive criminal background and should be considered dangerous.

He was last seen in a white 2007 Ford 500 SE, similar to the one below,  with Indiana license plate number 727MIO.

The boys' mother was arrested at the same house in Brown County where they were found.  She's in the Brown County jail. 

