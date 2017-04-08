Angie's List changes course, pulls advertising from O'Reilly show

INDIANAPOLIS -- Angie's List announced Friday that they would no longer be advertising on Bill O'Reilly's Fox News show, days after the company announced they would not be pulling their ads from the show.

Angie's List spokesperson Cheryl Reed told RTV6 that they would be pulling their advertising, but they had no other comment at this time.

Earlier this week, six other companies including Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co., announced they would be pulling their advertising from the program after the New York Times reported that five women over a period of more than a decade received payouts from O'Reilly, Fox News or parent company 21st Century Fox "in exchange for agreeing to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations against him." The agreements totaled about $13 million.

Angie's List initially said they had "no plans to change" their ad buy, but the company joined the growing list of businesses pulling their ads from the show on Friday when they changed their decision.

