Appeals court says portions of lawsuit filed by Angie's List against former workers can move forward

INDIANAPOLIS --The State Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that portions of a lawsuit filed by Angie's List against three of the company's former workers can move forward.

The lawsuit accused the workers of taking confidential information from Angie's List to HomeAdvisor, a rival company.

Angie's List wanted the confidential information back and did not want the former workers to be employed by HomeAdvisor.

In addition, Angie's List wanted to stop the former workers from trying to convince current employees to leave their jobs.

A Hamilton County judge rejected the Angie's List lawsuit last year.

Tuesday, the appeals court upheld the portion of the ruling which would have prevented the former workers from being employed by HomeAdvisor.

The court said that the portions of the lawsuit about confidential information and luring workers away from Angie's List could move forward.