At least three injured in multi-vehicle crash on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- At least three people were taken to the hospital, one of them in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle crash on the city's east side Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Sherman Drive and Minnesota Street for a five-vehicle accident just after 7 p.m.

Police say two people had to be cut from vehicles at the scene. At least three were transported to Eskenazi Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police say children in one of the vehicles were uninjured in the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. No arrests have been made.