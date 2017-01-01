First babies born at local hospitals across Indy in 2017

Clear
Kennedy Long PHOTO/BOB LONG
Demetrius Otto (DJ) Eans, Jr
Mia Montes-De-Oca
INDIANAPOLIS – The stroke of midnight brought fireworks, lots of cheering and some new faces to the world as the year’s first babies were born.
Some of the city’s first babies of the year were born just minutes after the beginning of the new year.
Officials at Franciscan Health Indianapolis said their first baby of the year, Kennedy Long (pictured above), was born at 12:27 a.m.
The first baby born for the Community Health Network was Demetrius Otto Eans Jr. He was born at Community Hospital East at 6:05 a.m.
IU Health officials welcomed their first baby, Mia Montes-De-Oca, at 7:46 a.m.
Eskenazi Health officials said their first baby was born at 12:52 a.m.
