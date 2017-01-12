Ball State accidentally sends list of people on academic probation to 59 students

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Ball State University accidentally sent the list of students who are on academic probation to each of those students this week, the university said.

According to Joan Todd, the chief communications officer at Ball State, an email was supposed to be sent to 59 students, reminding them of their status on academic probation and offering assistance sessions.

The names of those 59 students were on an Excel document. That document was also forwarded to all 59 students on academic probation.

"The university deeply regrets the mistake and has been in touch with each of the students who received the email," Todd said.

Todd said Ball State is also taking the steps recommended by the U.S. Department of Education to make sure it doesn't happen again. She said Ball State had already done most of the recommended steps.