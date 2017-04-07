Bartholomew County Sheriff makes public plea for support of body cameras for deputies

Katie Cox
4:16 PM, Apr 6, 2017
11:46 PM, Apr 6, 2017
 

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. -- The Bartholomew County Sheriff is asking for support to get his department equipped with body cameras.

“Public trust has been a priority from day one,” Sheriff Matt Myers said in his plea on Facebook Wednesday.

Myers said his department is in desperate need of the cameras to protect the community and his deputies from false allegations.

“Law enforcement agencies across the county see body-worn cameras as something that not only protects the public but protects them from false complaints,” said Sheriff Myers.

He’s asking residents to contact members of the Bartholomew County Council if they support the project and think that deputies should be wearing the cameras while they’re on duty and interacting with the public.  

“This project should be a top priority NOW,” said Sheriff Myers.

  • Bartholomew County Council:
  • Evelyn Pence: evelynpence@comcast.net
  • Laura DeDomenic: laura.dedomenic@bartholomew.in.gov
  • Bill Lentz: Attn: Auditor’s Office, 440 Third Street, Columbus, IN 47201
  • Jorge Morales: jorge.morales@bartholomew.in.gov
  • Mark Gorbett: mgorbett@bartholomew.in.gov
  • Chris Ogle: Attn: Auditor’s Office, 440 Third Street, Columbus, IN 47201
  • Matt Miller: mmiller@bartholomew.in.gov

