Family members save man from fiery crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Two family members saved the life of a man Thursday who found himself inside a burning vehicle following a crash in Bartholomew County.

Firefighters with the German Township Volunteer Fire Department said the fiery crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near 8080 North 250 West and involved a flipped over vehicle.

A woman called for help after the crash outside of her home caused a power outage. Her husband Russ Jones and son, Loren Jones, ran outside and found the driver yelling for help as his vehicle sat on its side.

The two helped remove the driver from the burning vehicle through the back window.

Firefighters said three minutes following the rescue, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Medics and firefighters arrived to help put out the fire and provide treatment to the driver. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital.

“Had it not been for the quick and brave actions of the Jones family, the car crash probably would have resulted in a fatality” said Fire Chief Matt Lynch.

