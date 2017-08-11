Man killed in single-vehicle accident in Bartholomew County

Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 57°
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bartholomew County Friday morning.
Deputies were called to the scene at CR 800 N east of CR 100 E just after 6:30 a.m.
When they arrived they found a vehicle lying on its side in a field.
The driver, Christopher Ryan Johnson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department.
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, hit a bird on its way out of Indianapolis Friday evening.
A boil water advisory for part of Plainfield, Indiana is now in its fourth day.
A man shot on Indianapolis' far-east side died at a hospital Saturday morning.
Even miles away while serving in Afghanistan, a Whiteland football coach continues to teach life lessons to his players.
Two children were injured in a crash that sent a semi into a house in Carroll County Friday evening.