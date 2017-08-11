Man killed in single-vehicle accident in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bartholomew County Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the scene at CR 800 N east of CR 100 E just after 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived they found a vehicle lying on its side in a field.

The driver, Christopher Ryan Johnson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department.