BBB issues warning about prize scam

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Better Business Bureau has a warning out about prize scams circulating once again in Central Indiana.
The postcards typically say you have an “unclaimed reward” and give you a 1-800 number to call, but when you reach an agent, they tell you about processing fees needed to get your prize.
Lonza Robertson, an 80-year-old east side resident, told Call 6 Investigates he fell for it.
Robertson gave the scammers his credit card information, but was able to cancel the payment before it went through.
“I had to get a new credit card,” said Robertson.
Robertson said the agent told him to get his prize he would have to pay processing fees, which kept increasing the longer he talked to him.
“I eventually hung up,” said Robertson.
He contacted the Better Business Bureau who is warning people about this not so sophisticated scam.
“It’s pretty easy to do,” said Tim Maniscalo, president and CEO of the BBB of Central Indiana. “You’re going to get some people who fall for it, because hey, it’s my lucky day and I’ve just won a great prize.”