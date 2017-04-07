Bid for World Trade Center in Indianapolis moves forward

INDIANAPOLIS -- Local leaders are discussing a plan that would build a World Trade Center in the middle of Circle City and put Indianapolis businesses on the international stage.

The World Trade Center Indianapolis has received its initial option application approval from the World Trade Center Association.

“The World Trade Center Association is a global network of 328 World Trade Centers who come together to provide transactional services to clients around the world,” said WTC Indianapolis President Doris Anne Sadler. “And ultimately, we hope to have a WTC building here in Indianapolis where people can come together, have trade conferences and take our city to the next level internationally.”

Sadler said they’ve been working closely with Indianapolis businesses to determine what they would like to do, and they’ve found that one out of every four business in the city would like to expand into the international market.

“We’re now focused on transactional services,” said Sadler. “We know that 26 percent of companies in central Indiana would like to be in the international market, but they don’t know where to begin.”

That’s where the WTC Indianapolis would come in, they would help find those companies leads around the world and help them get through the language and regulation barriers so they could start negotiating internationally.

“At the same time we’ll be talking with developers about potential projects for a building here and as we do that, we’ll get more data in and finish our application,” said Sadler.

Sadler said they should have their final application ready to submit within the next six months.