Bill Hudnut remembered by hundreds at memorial service

INDIANAPOLIS – Hundreds of people gathered for the memorial services of former Indianapolis Mayor William “Bill” Hudnut on the city’s north side Saturday morning.

Several politicians addressed the legacy of Hudnut’s time in office, such as Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

“No one stood taller than Bill Hudnut,” Pence said as he reminisced on Hudnut’s career. “I remember as a teenager in Columbus Indiana watching the "Hudnut Hook" on TV and the thrill I had as I became involved in politics, which was the first time I met him. I found that he was more inspiring in person than he was in his persona.”

Hudnut died at the age of 84 on Dec. 18, 2016. He was the longest serving mayor in Indianapolis, beginning his term in 1976 and was re-elected three times for a total of 16 years.

According to his family, Hudnut died in Maryland following a lengthy illness.

Indianapolis’ current mayor said he respected Hudnut has a mentor and as a friend.

“No matter the task at hand, Bill Hudnut made his job look easy. It’s not, it’s tough, it's relentless, it's consuming, but Mayor Bill always looked like he was having fun," said Hogsett.

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard and members of Hudnut’s family also spoke during the service.

