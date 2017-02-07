Bill that would protect Indiana homeowners who use Airbnb has failed

INDIANAPOLIS -- A bill that would have given legal cover to homeowners in Indiana who list their homes on has failed on the statehouse floor.

The measure would have protected Hoosiers who rent space in their homes –through Airbnb – from having cities or municipalities ban them from doing so.

The city of Carmel recently sent cease-and-desist letters to homeowners who had their homes listed on the popular travel site, claiming they were violating zoning laws. The homeowners had ten days to remove their listings or face fines.

The city of Fishers is also considering a committee that would similarly evaluate the use of Airbnb by residents.

A state law is already set to go into effect on July 1 that would limit Airbnb usage statewide.

Starting in July, property owners in Indiana will be required to have a retail merchant’s license and charge state tax to rent their homes on Airbnb.

