Binford Redevelopment and Growth named Indy's Neighborhood of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS – What began as a group of neighbors concerned about lack of retail services on Binford Boulevard, turned into an organization and recognized neighborhood by the city of Indianapolis. Binford Redevelopment and Growth (BRAG) was named the neighborhood of the month by Mayor Joe Hogsett.

In 2005, a community gathered as they believed retail space was lacking in the 71st and Binford Boulevard area. Since the initial meeting, leaders in the neighborhood have addressed other economic and quality-of-life issues facing nearby residents and their businesses.

“It’s easy to recognize true community organizers when you see them, and the local residents involved with BRAG are true community organizers,” said Hogsett. “In their decade of operations, the focus on improving quality of life has resulted in tangible, positive impacts. I applaud the residents’ devotion to their home, and continue to encourage all citizens to serve the area in which they live.”

Bound by Sargent Road on the east, 82nd Street on the north, Dean Road on the west and 56th Street and Fall Creek Road on the south, BRAG neighborhoods include Avalon Hills, Cardinal Cove, Roland, Park, Royal Pins and Tanglewood among several others.

The area also supports a young professionals group, a farmers’ market and other programs.

BRAG was also chosen as the focus area of Hogsett’s It’s My City initiative for the month of April.

It’s My City is a three-year campaign designed to influence civic pride and engage residents in the health of Indianapolis.

In addition, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful’s April Great Indy Cleanup, will bring in more than 200 volunteers to help BRAG residents keep their streets clean and work on beautification projects.

For more information on Binford Redevelopment and Growth, visit binford71.org.