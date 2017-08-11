Blast from the past: Indy's top 6 vinyl record stores

INDIANAPOLIS – From cassette tapes, CD and mp3 players to stereos, there has always been a new way to listen to music.

As new platforms continue to emerge, some people still appreciate holding a large vinyl record in their hands, and admiring the cover art before setting the tone arm down on their favorite track.

via GIPHY

If you’re ready to relive your golden years, here are Indy’s top six places to find new and old vinyl records. Oh, and if you think vinyls are dead, they are expected to make $1 billon in sales this year, according to Forbes.

RELATED | Sony Has Plans To Keep Up With The Record-Breaking Demand For Vinyl