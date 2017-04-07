Bloomington man killed in Greene County crash

Mostly Cloudy
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. -- A Bloomington man died in a crash in Greene County early Friday morning.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on State Road 45 near Timber Trace Drive.
Indiana State Police say A 16-year-old was driving a Ford F250 when he crossed the center line and struck a Honda Accord head-on.
The driver of the Accord, Jamie Fidler, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Fidler is from Bloomington.
The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital for complaint of pain and a possible head injury.
The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.
