Bloomington man killed in Greene County crash

Katie Cox
7:45 PM, Apr 7, 2017
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. -- A Bloomington man died in a crash in Greene County early Friday morning. 

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on State Road 45 near Timber Trace Drive. 

Indiana State Police say A 16-year-old was driving a Ford F250 when he crossed the center line and struck a Honda Accord head-on. 

The driver of the Accord, Jamie Fidler, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Fidler is from Bloomington. 

The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital for complaint of pain and a possible head injury. 

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police. 

