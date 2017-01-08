Body found in Greenwood near walking trail

Victoria T. Davis
11:05 AM, Jan 8, 2017
6 hours ago
GREENWOOD, Ind.— A body was found near a walking trail in Greenwood Sunday morning, according to Greenwood police dispatch.

An investigation is underway to learn more about the details of the case. The exact location on where  the body was found has not been released by police.

This is a developing story and more information will become available soon.

