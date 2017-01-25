Boone Co. mother who lost son to addiction runs group for parents to help their loved ones

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- A growing number of families are learning what it’s like to lose a loved one to addiction, but one Boone County mother is turning her heart wrenching loss into a gain for the community.
Michelle Standeford said her son, Troy, started taking pain pills after a Jet Ski accident when he was 15. His reliance on that medication became an addiction, according to his mother.
Troy died just over a year ago from an overdose, he was only 33-years-old.
Michele has since founded a group called Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL). She hopes her story, and support will help others be able save the lives of the ones they love.