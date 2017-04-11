Bounce house safety: What to know when renting an inflatable for your children's party

INDIANAPOLIS -- After five children were injured when an inflatable bounce house took off in the wind at a South Carolina party, many are asking how to prevent an accident like that from happening.

Liz Blystone, owner of Indy Inflatables says the safety is all in the setup

Blystone said one of the most important things for parents is to know the risk and ask the right questions.

“When you’re calling on the phone one of the key things to find out is (if) the company is insured,” said Blystone.

Blystone said you should always ask to see the company’s certificate from Advanced Inflatable Safety Operators, to show that they are trained properly.

“They go over all the new safety features and things - the science behind the bounce houses to keep people safe,” said Blystone. “Kind of like the football helmets, how football has evolved for kids in high school. It’s the same thing for bounce houses.”

Blystone said her company uses an 18-inch steel stake to make sure their bounce houses don’t go anywhere, but even with the extra precautions, the weather is always unpredictable.

“The truth is, nothing will stop (a bounce house) from going airborne,” said Blystone. “If a high 80mph straight line wind hits, (the bounce house) is gone. It’s a giant balloon.”

In fact, inflatable houses will start rocking when winds get to 25 mph, which is why Blystone says her company sets up everything in plenty of time before a party so that they can go over the instructions, warnings and risks at least twice.

They also make sure to have signed a consent form saying someone will be watching the kids inside the bounce house at all times.

“You just gotta use a little common sense and always have adult supervision,” said Blystone.