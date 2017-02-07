Brewers of Indiana Guild to compensate people for waiting in long lines at Winterfest

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Brewers of Indiana Guild is chalking up long lines at Winterfest Saturday to not having enough ticket scanners and bad WiFi.

Many people took to social media to complain about the wait. Some said it took more than two hours to get into the event.

@DrinkIndiana winterfest started 50 minutes ago. This is a small part of your line. So frustrated #IndyWinterfest pic.twitter.com/sMwi9WlZH0 — Emily Compton (@misses_compton) February 4, 2017

The Brewers Guild issued a statement Sunday apologizing to everyone who had to wait.

Tristan Schmid, Communications Director for the Guild, says since this was the first time for the event at the State Fairgrounds and the event was so much bigger than it had been in the past there were new issues to figure out.

100 breweries participated in the event, and over 8,500 tickets were sold.

Schmid said they did not have enough ticket scanners and bad WiFi connectivity meant things were slower and tickets weren't processing.

If you bought a ticket to Winterfest and were eventually able to get in, you will be getting an email with a code and access link to pre-sale and discounted tickets to one of the Brewers of Indiana Guild summer or winter festivals.

If you bought a ticket but did not get in, you will get an email with free tickets to one of the Guild's next festivals.

The information will also be posted on the Brewers of Indiana Guild website.