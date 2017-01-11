INDIANAPOLIS -- Bryan Roach will be introduced at a noon press conference as the new chief of the Indianapolis Police Department by Mayor Joe Hogsett, Call 6 Investigates has confirmed.

Roach is a member of IMPD’s Executive Command Staff and currently serves as the department’s Assistant Chief of Administration.

Prior to that, Roach served as the Deputy Chief of Administration for the Department and had previously served as Interim Deputy Director for the Department of Public Safety since August of 2015.

According to IMPD, Roach has streamlined department processes and found efficiencies to save the department significant expenses. The department says his leadership has created an atmosphere of cooperation among government and private agencies that led to better public service.

Roach was one of the early favorites of Mayor Hogsett, according to sources familiar with the search and interviews, but he wasn’t chosen until after extensive interviews and conversations with the entire IMPD command staff.

Roach will take over from Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham, who was named Interim Chief on December 31st after Troy Riggs’ sudden departure from the department at the end of December.

Roach joined IMPD in April 1991. He was presented the Hulman Health Achievement Award by the Indiana Public Health Community for being instrumental in Indiana’s first law enforcement Naloxone program for opiate overdose victims, in 2015.