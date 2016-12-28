Busy night for Indianapolis firefighters

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two fires within an hour of each other kept Indianapolis firefighters busy Thursday night.

The first broke out shortly before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Drexel Avenue on Indianapolis' east side.

James Sinclair told firefighters someone banged on his door to tell him his porch was on fire.

Fire investigators said the fire was intentionally set. Damage was estimated at $45,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Information leading to the arrest of an arsonist carries a reward of up to $1,000.

The second fire broke out about an hour later in the 1000 block of Eugene Street on Indianapolis' west side.

No one was home when the fire started.

One firefighter was slightly injured and taken to Methodist Hospital.

Damage was estimated at $145,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.