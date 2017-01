INDIANAPOLIS – The Butler men’s basketball team encountered another problem with their airplane Saturday night.

Mechanical issues prevented the team from boarding the plane after leaving Washington D.C. where they beat Georgetown 85-76 in overtime.

Two weeks ago the team’s flight from New York to Indy made an emergency landing after it lost cabin pressure.

RELATED | Butler basketball team home after plane forced to make emergency landing in Pittsburgh | Problem with valve caused plane carrying Butler basketball team to make emergency landing

The team never boarded our flight this evening. Mechanical issue has grounded the plane for tonight. We will fly home in the morning — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) January 8, 2017

The team is set to return to Indianapolis around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.