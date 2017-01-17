Butler Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity suspended by national chapter

INDIANAPOLIS -- The national Board of Directors of Lambda Chi Alpha suspended the Butler University chapter Monday, according to a message from the university's student affairs division.

Butler is providing alternative housing for anybody living in the chapter house.

The members can't represent Lambda Chi Alpha or gather in the fraternity's name.

In order for the Butler chapter to return, it requires an agreement between the university and the international offices, which won't happen until spring 2021.

When asked why the Butler chapter was suspended, a university spokesperson said the national chapter didn't give a reason.