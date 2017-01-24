CALL 6: State Fair Train likely stalled out again for 2017; county looking at new options

The HHPA said they gave the museum a second chance, but they had to eventually cancel the fair train, because the museum still hasn't fixed the safety issues or provided them with specifically requested documents.
Because of that, the HHPA said they've now begun the process to look for a new operator for the railroad line. The specific terms for that new operator are expected to be released sometime later this year.
The port authority said the Indiana Transportation Museum could reapply during the bid process, but unless they make major changes to the way they operate, it would be unlikely they would be selected.