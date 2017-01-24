CALL 6: State Fair Train likely stalled out again for 2017; county looking at new options

INDIANAPOLIS -- The iconic State Fair Train will likely sit idle for the second year in a row.

The Hoosier Heritage Port Authority has decided to cut ties with the group that has been running the train for decades, meaning the train is not likely to run again in 2017.

The decision came after an almost year-long feud between the track's owner and the group that runs the trains on the track, the Indiana Transportation Museum.

In early 2016, Call 6 Investigates uncovered multiple state and federal investigations into the museum after seven long-time volunteers blew the whistle on alleged mismanagement of money and failure to maintain records by the museum.

After the HHPA was made aware of the potential problems, the museum was suspended from using the tracks until they fixed crucial safety issues and adhered to a specific set of guidelines.

The HHPA said they gave the museum a second chance, but they had to eventually cancel the fair train, because the museum still hasn't fixed the safety issues or provided them with specifically requested documents.

Because of that, the HHPA said they've now begun the process to look for a new operator for the railroad line. The specific terms for that new operator are expected to be released sometime later this year.

The port authority said the Indiana Transportation Museum could reapply during the bid process, but unless they make major changes to the way they operate, it would be unlikely they would be selected.