Carmel concert venue closes suddenly, customers seeking refunds

CARMEL, Ind. -- A Carmel music venue closed suddenly Tuesday, leaving concert goers looking for answers.

Customers who purchased tickets for upcoming performances contacted Call 6 Investigates Kara Kenney, saying they received an email letting them know about the closing.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, The Warehouse will be ceasing operations effective immediately, and no performances will take place,” read the email. “We appreciate your patronage over the years, and sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.”

Musical act Tuck & Patti posted on their Facebook page that their January 26 show at The Warehouse was canceled and told ticket holders to call 317-661-1760 for refunds.

However, that phone number is no longer in service.

The venue’s website and Facebook page are also defunct.

The Warehouse owner Heather Ramsey did not respond to calls and texts seeking information on how people can obtain refunds.

Call 6 Investigates has reached out to the Better Business Bureau and the Indiana Attorney General’s office for more information on remedies for customers.

Musical acts were scheduled for January 28, February 11 and June 16.

The concert venue opened in 2014.