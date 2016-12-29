Carmel PD: Driver places vehicle in drive by mistake, causes rental car to crash into dealership

Police say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee thought the SUV was in reverse

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc.
CARMEL, Ind. -- A vehicle crashed into a car dealership in Carmel Wednesday morning, according to Carmel police.

The incident happened at the Tom O’Brien dealership located at 4630 East 96th street.

Police said they believe a woman driving a personal Jeep Cherokee thought she was in reverse and instead, drove forward, hitting an Enterprise rental car into the building.

The Enterprise rental car facility is located inside the dealership.

The driver and an Enterprise worker inside the office were not injured and refused medical treatment.

