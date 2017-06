INDIANAPOLIS -- Local political leaders said goodbye to an Indianapolis union leader who retired over the weekend.

Chuck Jones, the voice of the union representing Carrier and Rexnord workers during their layoffs, celebrated his retirement at the Steelworkers Union Hall Sunday. Jones retired June 1.

In December, then-President-elect Donald Trump criticized Jones in two tweets, blaming unions for the loss of jobs.

Trump tweeted that Jones has "done a terrible job":

Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016

If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016

Jones responded to Trump's tweets a few days later.

"He took it as a personal attack," Jones said. "I was clarifying his misleading statements. I do not take anything back. I was right on the numbers. I was right on what he said."

PREVIOUS | WATCH: Carrier union president Chuck Jones discusses Trump tweets | Carrier workers union takes aim at Pence, Trump | President of United Steelworkers Union: No hope of saving 1,400 jobs | TIMELINE: Carrier, 1 year since the announcement

CARRIER

Carrier announced in February that 1,400 jobs from their west-side manufacturing plant would be moving to Monterrey. A video of the announcement went viral, triggering outrage from as high up as President Donald Trump, who brokered a deal to save hundreds of those jobs. The company also became the focus of multiple Call 6 Investigations, prompting special reports. You can find all of those stories here.

FULL CARRIER COVERAGE: DOCUMENTARY SERIES: Moving to Mexico with 1,400 of Indy's lost jobs | Jilted workers get first look at Carrier's offer | TIMELINE: Carrier to ship 1,400 jobs from Indiana to Mexico | Trump made money off of Carrier in 2015 | Carrier president: More growth expected in '16 | Ex-Carrier employee sentenced for embezzlement | Carrier pay in Mexico questioned | Carrier refutes offer of $5.85/hour for workers to stay in Indy | Coats, Donnelly have 'disappointing' meeting with Carrier execs | Sen. Donnelly: Carrier never cited federal regulations as reason for move | Union president: 'We're not going away quietly' | Carrier employees protest move at statehouse | Pence on Carrier meeting: 'I don't want to create any false hope for people' | Moving to Mexico: What you need to know about Monterrey, Mexico | Moving to Mexico: On the ground in Monterrey, Mexico, where Carrier is moving Trump weights in on Carrier relocation to Mexico | Carrier: Company did not receive $5M in federal stimulus funds | President of United Steelworkers Union: No hope of saving 1,400 jobs | Carrier employees, local businesses reel after announcement of move to Mexico | WATCH: Employees react to news that Carrier is moving from Indy to Mexico