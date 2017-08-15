Delphi community continues to rally around slain girls' families six months later

DELPHI, Ind. – Six months into the investigation of the murders of Delphi girls Abby Williams and Libby German, police are still searching for a killer – but community members continue to remember the girls.

Tina Capps who has no families ties to Delphi, felt connected to the girls’ disappearance and will participate in a motorcycle ride Saturday in their honor.

“Hopefully, we get more involved to try to catch the person who done this,” she said.

Even some of the community members who did not know the teens or their families continue to support police’s efforts to find the person responsible.

“Thinking of the girls. You don’t have to know people to have feelings for them. They should’ve never been done the way they were done,” said Roberta Shelton.

RELATED | Investigators working on Delphi case: Today is the day | Six months, 24,000 tips later: Delphi killer remains on the run

The girls disappeared after they went for a hike along the Monon High Bridge on February 13. The following day, their bodies were discovered by volunteers who went searching for them.

The girls’ families have focused on leaving a legacy for them by raising money for a park.

Others not directly involved with the family have hosted car washes, softball tournaments, rock paintings, marathons and other events to raise money for the family’s efforts.

The events have raised $137,000 with the goal of reaching $1 million.

MORE | ISP Supt. Carter: Reports of new Delphi information 'simply not accurate'

On February 15, Indiana State Police released a photo found on Libby’s cell phone and the following week, an audio clip of a man saying “down the hill” found on the phone was also released.

Five months into the investigation, on July 17, Indiana State Police released a sketch and description of the suspect.

The composite sketch was created after state police said they received new information from people who were in the area at the time the girls went missing.

Since the investigation began, police have received more than 23,000 tips. People with information on the case should contact police at (844) 459-5786 or abbyandlibbytips@cacoshrf.com.

Those interested in donating to the girls’ softball park fund may use the following address:

Libby and Abby Softball Park Fund

PO Box 538

Delphi, IN 46923

SPECIAL SECTION | Delphi Daughters: The Untold Stories of Who Abby & Libby Were | Delphi investigation: The latest on finding the killer | TIMELINE: The disappearance and murders of Abby & Libby | 360 VIDEO: A tour of the Monon High Bridge Trail | Delphi Daughters: Families tell their story for the first time | Delphi girls murdered: What is the evidence? | Take 1 minute for justice for Abby & Libby