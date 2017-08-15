Delphi community continues to rally around slain girls' families six months later

DELPHI, Ind. – Six months into the investigation of the murders of Delphi girls Abby Williams and Libby German, police are still searching for a killer – but community members continue to remember the girls.
Tina Capps who has no families ties to Delphi, felt connected to the girls’ disappearance and will participate in a motorcycle ride Saturday in their honor.
“Hopefully, we get more involved to try to catch the person who done this,” she said.
Even some of the community members who did not know the teens or their families continue to support police’s efforts to find the person responsible.
“Thinking of the girls. You don’t have to know people to have feelings for them. They should’ve never been done the way they were done,” said Roberta Shelton.