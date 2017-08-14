Delphi: Family shares new photos, videos of Libby & Abby to keep their memories alive

DELPHI, Ind. -- As the investigation into the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams enters its fourth month, the families of both girls are sharing new photos and videos in the hope that they will convince someone to come forward with information about their killer.

Libby and Abby went missing while hiking near the Monon High Bridge on February 13. Their bodies were found in a nearby wooded area the next day.

While investigators continue to search for their killer, the families of both girls are trying to keep their memories alive and show the world what was lost that February day.

Libby's grandmother, Becky Patty, shared a heart-wrenching Facebook post four months to the day of the girls' deaths. In it she talks about how hard it is to move on without her granddaughter there and how she will continue to fight to make sure the world never forgets who she was.

Watch the video above for a glimpse into some of the moments both girls brought joy to their families and those around them.

