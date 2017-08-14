Delphi Indiana: Abby's family speaks for first time since murders "she was a special little girl"

DELPHI, Ind. -- For the first time since two Delphi teens were murdered over a month ago, a family member of Abigail Williams has shared a little insight into who the teen was.

Lucy Hubbard, Abby’s great-aunt, lives in West Michigan. Hubbard’s brother, Cliff, is Abby’s grandfather. She said the two of them had a very special bond.

“She was a special little girl, and she had a grandpa that dearly loved her,” said Hubbard.

Abby, 13, and her friend, Liberty German, 14, went missing while hiking near the Monon High Bridge on February 13. Their bodies were found the next day less than a mile from where they were last seen alive.

No arrests have been made in the girls’ murders but local and federal investigators have been working around the clock to look into each of over 13,000 tips that have come in about the case.

Hubbard said Cliff also lives in Michigan but would go down to Indiana and visit Abby often, and was with her the weekend before she went missing.

"She called and said, ‘Grandpa, I’ve signed up to play ball, and I need some equipment,” said Hubbard. “So Cliff took the day off work and went down to Delphi [and] took her shopping.”

Liberty’s grandfather said the two girls played softball together and were practicing in the backyard the day before they went missing.

A benefit softball tournament is planned for July in honor of the two girls with proceeds going towards a scholarship in the girls’ names.

Abby’s Michigan friends and family have planned a memorial luncheon for Sunday, March 26 in Stanton. The funds raised from the luncheon will go toward a scholarship in Abby’s name.

Family and friends will also release more than 100 orange balloons in the teen’s honor at the luncheon.

Indiana State Police released a picture of a suspect, which was taken by Liberty on her cell phone. She also captured a man's voice saying "down the hill" during what police call "criminal activity." You can listen to that recording and see the photo below.

Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or the voice, or who may have any other information, to call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.

