Delphi property owner pleads guilty to charges unrelated to teens' murders

DELPHI, Ind. -- The owner of the property where two Delphi teens were found dead pleaded guilty on Monday to charges unrelated to the girls’ deaths.

Ronald Logan’s license was suspended and he was not supposed to drink any alcoholic beverages, per a probation agreement.

Logan admitted to driving on a suspended license to the Carroll County Transfer Station on February 13, the day Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, went missing. He also admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage at Pizza King in Americus on February 27.

Logan pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of being a habitual traffic violator. He will remain in jail until his sentencing later this month.

Logan is not facing any charges in connection with the girls’ disappearance or murders.

Liberty and Abigail went missing while hiking near the Monon High Bridge on February 13. Their bodies were found on a private piece of land owned by Logan the following morning. Police have yet to identify their killer.

Police have had to debunk dozens of rumors regarding the case, including multiple recurring ones that connect Logan to the girls’ murders.

State and federal authorities executed a search warrant on Logan’s property March 17, which led to new speculation about his connection. Indiana State Police have continuously said that no arrests have been made, calling the search of Logan’s property "a normal course" of the investigation.

Indiana State Police released a picture of a suspect, which was taken by Liberty on her cell phone. She also captured a man’s voice saying “down the hill” during what police call “criminal activity.”

You can listen to that recording and see the photo below.

Indiana State police ask anyone who recognizes the man or the voice, or who may have any other information to call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324. Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.

