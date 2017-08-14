Delphi suspect sketch spurs 20,000% increase in tips

DELPHI, Ind. -- Before police released the suspect sketch in the Delphi homicide investigation, they were getting about five tips per day from the public.

After the sketch was released Monday at 11 a.m., investigators have received more than 1,000 new tips from people wanting to help find the teenage girls' killer, nearly a 20,000 percent increase.

The suspect is described as a white man between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, weighing 180-220 pounds, with reddish brown hair, and unknown eye color. The hat the man is wearing in the sketch may not be accurate.

Police encourage people to call the tip line with any information regarding the murders of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.

If you have any information, or would like to share a tip with investigators, contact the tip line at 844-459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call-FBI). Email tips to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com

With the spike in tips, also comes a spike in theories on social media.

We have received almost 1,000 tips since the release of the composite picture yesterday at 11:00 am. Thanks for the great response! — Sgt. Kim Riley (@ISPLafayette) July 18, 2017

Many people have shared a photo of a man next to the sketch, claiming they're the same person. In February, police asked the public not to jump to conclusions with ideas or theories.

"If the public observes officers working on this case, they are asked not to jump to conclusions, nor identify a person as a suspect without facts to back up the claims," Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said. "It is not fair to that person."

PREVIOUS | ISP: Do not use social media to report tips on murders of Delphi teens

Investigators have interviewed over 1,000 potential suspects in the case. More than 20 people have been arrested on unrelated charges because of the case, but so far no one has been charged with Libby and Abby's murders.

“This is another piece to the puzzle that has helped bring this together and we want it to be spread far and wide,” said Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather. “Somebody out there should aid in bringing the person responsible for this to justice.”

DELPHI DAUGHTERS | The Untold Stories of Who Abby & Libby Were | Delphi investigation: The latest on finding the killer | TIMELINE: The disappearance and murders of Abby & Libby | 360 VIDEO: A tour of the Monon High Bridge Trail | Delphi Daughters: Families tell their story for the first time | Delphi girls murdered: What is the evidence? | Take 1 minute for justice for Abby & Libby

The reward for information leading to the arrest of their killer has grown to over $230,000 since February.

Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man from the sketch, photos, or the voice, to call the tip line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call-FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.