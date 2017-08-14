Families of Delphi girls hope sketch will lead to arrest

DELPHI, Ind. – The families of the two Delphi girls who were murdered in February while visiting the Monon High Bridge said they are counting on the new suspect sketch authorities released Monday to help solve the case.

Five months after the girls’ bodies were found, Indiana State Police showed the public a composite sketch of the man they believe is responsible for the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

The suspect is described as a white man between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, weighing 180-220 pounds, with reddish brown hair, and unknown eye color. The hat the man is wearing in the sketch may not be accurate.

The families said they became aware of the sketch last Thursday.

“I think them putting out the best possible information is the right way to go – I don’t care how long it takes to get the person responsible as long as it is done the right way,” said Anna Williams, Abby’s mother. “That’s what we’re asking for is for people to keep praying and to keep believing that God’s got this.”

At Libby’s grandparents’ house are lit orange light bulbs outside their door. Family said they will be turned off when an arrest is made, and they hope the sketch will lead the way.

“We were quite surprised how detailed this picture was,” said Becky Patty, Libby’s grandmother. “It looks like a picture I’m sure there’s enough for somebody to identify this guy.”

Indiana State Police said they still receive tips each day.

"This case is not dried up," said Sgt. Kim Riley. "It's not a cold case. This case is still very active."

In addition to the sketch and photos of the suspect, police had previously released audio which was taken by Liberty on her cell phone. You can hear a man's voice saying "down the hill" during what police call "criminal activity." You can listen to that recording below.

Investigators have received over 18,000 tips and interviewed over 1,000 potential suspects. More than 20 people have been arrested on unrelated charges because of the case, but so far no one has been charged with Libby and Abby's murders.

“This is another piece to the puzzle that has helped bring this together and we want it to be spread far and wide,” said Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather. “Somebody out there should aid in bringing the person responsible for this to justice.”

The reward for information leading to the arrest of their killer has grown to over $230,000 since February.

Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man from the sketch, photos, or the voice, to call the tip line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call-FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.