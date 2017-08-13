Golf outing honors Delphi girls' legacy

MONTICELLO, Ind. -- Fourteen teams participated in a charity golf outing Saturday at the Pine View Golf Course in Monticello, Indiana, in honor of Libby German and Abby Williams, the two girls killed in Delphi nearly six months ago.

The money raised will go toward a softball park in the girls' honor.

The project could cost as much as $1 million.

Police are still investigating the killings of 14-year-old German and 13-year-old Williams. They vanished Feb. 13 while hiking near their hometown of Delphi. Searches began that evening when the girls didn't show back up at their agreed-upon meeting location to be picked up by family. They searched through the night, unable to find any trace of Libby and Abby.

The next morning, search crews found the girls' bodies on a piece of private property, less than a mile from where they were last seen alive.

In mid-July, police released a sketch of the suspect.

Sellers isn't charged in that case.

MORE | Delphi Murders: Five months and still no arrests in the murders of Libby & Abby

Indiana State Police released a picture of a suspect, which was taken by Liberty on her cell phone. She also captured a man's voice saying "down the hill" during what police call "criminal activity." You can listen to that recording and see the photo below.

Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or the voice, or who may have any other information, to call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.

Delphi Daughters: The Untold Stories of Who Abby & Libby Were | Delphi investigation: The latest on finding the killer | TIMELINE: The disappearance and murders of Abby & Libby | 360 VIDEO: A tour of the Monon High Bridge Trail | Delphi Daughters: Families tell their story for the first time | Delphi girls murdered: What is the evidence? | Take 1 minute for justice for Abby & Libby

For more on the golf outing, click the video player above.